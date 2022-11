ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Commander of the Honorary First Defenders and the 213th Regional Support Group are holding their 77th annual Military Ball Saturday.

It will be at the Americus Hotel in Allentown.

Guests will be allowed in at 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. The program and dinner will follow at 6:30 p.m.

The special evening that concludes with the Military Grand March and dancing.

This is the first ball the organizations have been able to hold since the pandemic.