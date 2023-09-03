If you're looking for Broughal Middle Schooler Sairett Rosario, you won't find her with the cheerleaders. That's because she's on the field!

"I always liked football,” said Sairett. "It was always a thing.”

The seventh grader is one of Broughal Middle School's first female football players. She's a wide receiver and a kicker.

But more importantly, she is breaking barriers.

"At first I was like, 'Should I do it, should I not?” asked Rosario. "Once I figured out I can, I did it and I'm very proud that I did.”

Broughal recently had two more female football players join the team: No. 41 Marialese and Jaydalese, who's No. 11.

That was Sariett's goal, and her family couldn't be more proud.

"I don't have words. She [does] everything, she's an amazing girl,” said mom Glorysell Rosario.

"I know it's just the beginning, so I'm ready for more things — more things big," said.