SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A private school in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County, was evacuated Thursday morning.

Kids had been outside in the parking lot of Lehigh Christian Academy, which meets in Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church on Cedar Crest Boulevard, just off of I-78.

The Salisbury Township Police Department and Cetronia EMS responded to the school for the report of a sick person around 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from township police. The Western Salisbury Fire Department was called in to help after the report of a second sick person was received.

Police say that initial air quality checks were performed with no obvious levels that were cause for concern.

The school has been evacuated for the remainder of the day as a precaution, and reunification efforts were made to get the children with their respective families, township police said.

Six juveniles and two adults were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

At the request of the school and maintenance, the building will continue to be checked with metering equipment throughout the day.

A similar scene played out last October, when kids were evacuated due to a possible contaminant leak in the building. In that case, the unknown odor was believed to be from an HVAC system, but there were no immediate safety issues. Four people were evaluated at the hospital.