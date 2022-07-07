EASTON, Pa. – A proposed eight-story hotel on South Delaware Drive received unanimous conditional preliminary approval Wednesday night from the Easton Planning Commission.
Developer Terry Briggs of Chester Franklin Group LLC is proposing the 108-room "Grand Riverview Hotel" to be located on the river corridor at 289-303 S. Delaware Drive, near Route 611 and Ann Street. The plan was first introduced over four years ago.
Briggs and his team say a full-service hotel is missing in the Easton community, and their answer is a hotel consisting of guest rooms, meeting and event spaces, a restaurant and bar, rooftop venue, terrace, gazebo and more.
The team also says the hotel will create more than 60 full- and part-time positions.
The developers highlighted their desire to reactivate the cave left on the property by Kuebler Brewing Company — which had its origins in 1850 — to use it in a food and beverage concept, and to preserve any existing foundation walls left behind from the previous building.
The architect for the project, Karl Hetke of Portner and Hetke Architects in Emmaus, said the plan is not to "mess with things in place for so many years that have done the job."
An engineer ran a ground-penetrating radar study on the leftover foundation, which showed everything in sound shape, Hetke said.
Briggs' proposed 160,296-square-foot hotel will stand at 98-feet tall and include 3.5 floors for parking. The first floor parking deck will include 49 parking spaces, there will be 47 spaces on the second and third floors, and 21 parking spaces will be on the fourth floor.
Hetke said the development team is looking to have at least one electric vehicle charging station on the second, third and fourth levels. In addition, an exclusive elevator is proposed for the fourth floor, which visitors can take down to Kuebler's cave.
The fifth, sixth and seventh floors will consist of a mix of king- and queen-sized rooms, as well as all the "typical top-end amenities" you'd find in a hotel.
The development team also said it was tentatively in agreement to brand the hotel as one of Marriott's 30 brands: Tribute Portfolio. This is a soft brand, according to the team, and will allow the personality of the hotel to shine first with the support of Marriott's strengths in marketing, sales and its guest rewards program.
The eighth floor of the hotel is a proposed penthouse plan. This will include kitchen facilities, banquet facilities, several meeting spaces and a restaurant. The team is looking at implementing folding glass walls so guests can take in the surrounding views.
According to Chester Franklin Group, 60% of the guest rooms have unimpeded vistas of the Delaware River.
A resident on Lachenour Avenue had concerns regarding the noise pollution from air conditioning units on the top level of the building. Hetke said he anticipates putting in Soundsoak panels to create a screen around the units and to absorb any loud, unwanted noise.
The developer also addressed the need to reduce the possibility of flooding, as the 100-year floodplain extends onto the property. The proposal is that the bottom floor of the building will built at an elevation 1 foot above the base flood elevation.
The engineer for the project stated the first floor parking garage will be sloped, with one side higher than the other, and designed so that no electrical facilities could be impacted by water. In the event of an emergency, Briggs said guests can be brought out of a rear staircase exit up to the fourth floor.
While the engineer noted there are over 13 acres of water that drain across the site of the proposed hotel, the developer is proposing four underground stormwater facilities along with irrigation systems to mitigate potential flooding.
The team also revised its emergency vehicle plan to have emergency vehicles access the hotel via a private driveway from Lachenour Avenue that leads up to the property. Large apparatus like fire trucks would have enough room to move about the hotel levels, according to Briggs.
Members of the planning commission mentioned to Briggs and his team the unfavorable review by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, which said it discourages development in what it considers a medium to high conservation priority area.
The LVPC stated these areas, such as the 6.43-acre site of the proposed hotel, contain a mix of woodlands, floodplains, critical habitats, surface waters and hydraulic soils, just to name a few, and it discourages development in these locations "regardless of the underlying general land use plan recommendation."
When asked by members of the planning commission if the team was taking steps to address the LVPC comments, the resounding answer was "yes."
However, Chairman Greene expressed that while some recommendations could be addressed, others may not be feasible.