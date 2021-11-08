Easton Area school bus crash into Bushkill Creek
EASTON, Pa. - Several students and the driver were injured after a school bus went down an embankment and into Bushkill Creek in Easton Monday morning.

Eight Easton Area Middle School students as well as the bus driver were taken to the hospital after the wreck around 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Bushkill Drive, said a spokesperson for the school district.

Their injuries did not appear to be serious, the spokesperson said.

The bus was the only vehicle involved in the wreck, but authorities are not yet sure what caused the crash.

The bus was carrying students in sixth through eighth grades. The rest of the students on board were picked up by their parents, the district said.

