BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Linden Street, a gateway to the City of Bethlehem, keeps drawing developer interest.

The city's Zoning Hearing Board will review a plan to replace a single-family brick ranch home at 2650 Linden St. with an eight-unit, two-story building. A hearing is set for June 28.

The property is across the street from Holy Saviour Cemetery.

The plan seeks a zoning variance to put up a 96-by-49-foot building in a medium density residential district. The narrow end of the building would face Linden Street. The plan includes 16 parking spaces.

The would-be developer is listed as Macada Partners 2650 Linden, a limited liability corporation that is based at a private residence in Bethlehem. Macada Partners bought the property for $175,000 in 2022, according to Northampton County property records.

There are multi-family dwellings on either side of the property, and more on the way to the north.

At the corner of Butztown Road and Linden, about 100 yards away, 36 apartments are planned for the southeastern corner, and another 100 yards to the north, the former Stefano's restaurant has come down.

Works continues at that site to prepare for a smaller restaurant and 61 apartments at the rear of the property. The four-story residential building will be 270 feet long and 56 feet high, most of it behind a Sunoco station.

Just north of Stefano's, also on the east side of the street, are the Taylor Court apartments, which contain 30 units.

At the other end of Butztown Road, to the south, 220 apartments are going in at the old Bethlehem Drive-In in Bethlehem Township, and 54 will go up in the vacant lot across from the Giant shopping center, on the Bethlehem side of Easton Avenue.

Bethlehem's Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at Town Hall to review the plan. The meeting will also be available on the city's YouTube channel.

Meeting agendas are subject to change.