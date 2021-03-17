UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Lehigh County Wednesday afternoon.
Crews were called to the 9300 block of Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township around 2:15 p.m. for the report of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian, according to Lt. Peter Nickischer with the Upper Macungie Police Department.
Arriving officers found Gerald Burian, 81, of Allentown, who had died after being hit by the tractor-trailer. The police department's accident investigation team is investigating the incident, Nickischer said.
The driver of the tractor trailer was shaken up by what happened but he is okay, and is cooperating with investigators. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
The stretch of 222 is heavily trafficked by commercial trucks and regular cars.
A lot remains a mystery, including just how he was hit.
"That's part of our investigation. We have to determine where the pedestrian was coming from, where he was when he was struck and like I said the investigation is underway hopefully we will have answers shortly," Nickischer said.
An autopsy for Burian is scheduled for Thursday.
Any one that may have witnessed the incident is asked to call call Officer Forrester with the Upper Macungie Police Department at 484-661-5911.