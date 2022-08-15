EASTON, Pa. - After coming out of retirement, an 85-year-old Easton resident started an all-female run business out of her home before recently opening up shop at a commercial location.

The woman with a peculiar nickname says she started her business with just one order.

"They needed drapes steamed, I said sure, and I went down in the basement and steamed the drapes for them, and then they needed somebody to go on a couple of events and that was really exciting," said Lollypop Linens owner Marion "Sugar" Mackie.

While in retirement Sugar picked up a new hobby that would later become her full-time job. Sugar, who was a nurse, says after working out of her home for a few years the business grew and transitioned into the Lollypop Linens commercial space just a month ago.

"It's really cool to see the transition between her house vs. here, how it's expanded, how much we've grown," said employee Lindsay Barnes.

And as far as the business name goes, "just cute, catchy," Sugar said.

While the company provides linens for events in the area, Sugar says she's more excited to see her all-female-run business grow in the years to come.

"These linens are better than anybody else's out there and I hope it grows, where there are more tables out there...more racks and bins, and more people employed," Sugar said.