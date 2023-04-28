BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - "Gently lay 'em in and take your little soil and squish them," instructed Vicki Bastidas as she showed 4th graders how to plant a tree at Camel's Hump Farm.

The 36 Notre Dame of Bethlehem Elementary School 4th graders planted 36 sycamore trees on wetlands of the Bethlehem Township property.

"Have you ever done a field trip like this?" I asked teacher Charlene Ludwick.

"No. I have never done a field trip like this," she said.

For Ludwick, the seeds of a classroom change was planted by student Aubrielle.

The 9-year-old applied and got a $500 grant from Hershey, as part of Youth Service America Global Youth Service Day. Now in its 35th year, it's aimed at kids working to do good in the community.

"My motivation was for feeling for kids because some kids might not even get to go to a park," she said.

Aubrielle has natural ties to the property. Her grandmother, Vicki Bastidas, founded and runs its nature center.

"So everything here is built for kids, with kids," she said.

The 47-acre farm is sustained by area youth, all through volunteer work.

"We try and build practical skills with these kids, learning how to use tools, learning how to figure things out, is really important for resilience," Bastidas said.

It's a tool of necessity when getting your hands dirty, but one taking hold for 10-year-old Jackson Sennecn, who's digging holes on a farm for the first time.

"The air feels a lot fresher than other air," he said.

From planting to painting, with an altruistic environmental touch felt by future generations.

"I want them to feel happy for what they've done and feel like they've accomplished something great," Aubrielle said.