Recordings of the 911 calls that helped save the life of former Nazareth wrestling standout Sammy Sasso have been released.

Sasso was shot during a carjacking back on Aug. 18 near Ohio State University, where he's been enrolled since 2019.

Multiple young people acted fast, communicated with dispatchers, and could be part of the reason Sasso is alive today.

Frantic and life-saving 911 calls were made after former Nazareth Area High School wrestler Sammy Sasso was shot.

It was Aug. 18 when a carjacking took a life-threatening turn. Chaos ensued near The Ohio State University, where Sasso has wrestled since 2019.

Two suspects confronted Sasso in an attempt to steal his car, police said. But before they grabbed the keys and sped off, they shot him, according to authorities.

Here are some examples of the recordings: "The guy is laying, he's not dead, but he's screaming and he was shot."

"Lay back, lay back, where did you get shot exactly."

"He was shot in lower abdomen on the left side."

Now, 16-year-old Elijah Lee and 15-year-old C'asia Mayfield face charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Because of what happened, Sasso is suffering from spinal nerve damage, and his family says he will have to re-learn how to walk by himself again.