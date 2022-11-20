Ezra Wenner carefully reviewed his notes ahead of an Allentown Band concert inside Miller Symphony Hall before the curtain opened amid his 80th year with the band. It's a milestone he tells 69 News he never envisioned.

"Even when I think about it, it's almost unbelievable. It went so fast," said Wenner.

He was among 8-10 people recruited from a high school band to join in the early 1940s. Wenner said his high school band director was filling in with the Allentown Band at the time since the director was serving in the military during World War II.

"When I was in high school, it was during the war and of course the Allentown Band lost quite a number of people to the service," said Wenner.

Wenner, an Army veteran himself served at the end of the war. On Sunday afternoon he performed in front of dozens of fellow veterans as part of a tribute concert.

"Some of these fellas have seen action in combat which luckily I didn't have to be involved with, but my hats off to all of them, all of the veterans," said Wenner.

The 95-year-old said he has seen the Band evolve over the years, from an all-male group to women joining. His music career has taken him all over from performing at Carnegie Hall, to the Kennedy Center and four tours in Europe.

"It was a love I had from way back when I was about, I guess I turned about 13, 14 years-old and I just enjoyed playing," said Wenner.

A love he keeps sharing strong with all.

"I hope they go away with a smile on their face," said Wenner.