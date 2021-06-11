BANGOR, Pa. - People in the Slate Belt have a new, but familiar, place to find help.
The new Recovery Revolution at Clean Slate drop-in center opened Friday in the 100 block of South First Street in Bangor.
A Clean Slate initially opened in a different building in 2014, but the group had been renting that space.
After losing its lease, it bought its own building.
Executive Director Jana Morris said it was important to stay in Bangor because many clients walk to the facility.
"We knew that if we relocated to another area, even out in Wind Gap or something else, that would put the barrier right back into our client's lives and we didn't want that," Morris said.
Morris said A Clean Slate offers meetings, yoga, and other wellness resources.