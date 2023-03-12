BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A cornucopia of colors and styles signals the start of that spring tradition for high schools around our region.

"There's a lot of work that goes into this event and this only happens through our sponsors,” said Delia Marrero with YWCA of Bethlehem.

This marks the 16th year for the pop-up prom dress shop organized by the YWCA of Bethlehem, with the help of many sponsors and volunteers, but its a first for the new venue at Venture X.

“It's a partnership that takes a lot of work and a lot of efforts through in kind donations and monetary sponsors so we're able to hold this event,” said Marrero.

Beautiful prom dresses that can be traced back to a major Macy's donation, $20 for up to two dresses, as well as 50 vouchers for students in Freedom, Liberty and the Allentown School district.

"We have brand new dresses with price tags that are a couple hundred dollars so students are getting these beautiful items for low cost,” Marrero explained.

In an effort to be more inclusive with options, women's pants suits will be offered for next year. Along the lines of inclusivity and diversity, prom DJ's and entertainers are looking for new opportunities to keep teens happy.

"Now the student body across the whole entire county is diverse you know what I mean,” said Victor Soto with 24/7 Sound. He says DJ's have to keep up with the latest trends to stay relevant.

"You have to listen to TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, these different dances that go on, you only hear 30 seconds of a song,” said Soto.

One new element they're introducing is "party starters" fun full sized Bobble-head like costumed performers.

"It brought people out to dance that's ultimately what us as entertainers are supposed to bring people out to the dance floor,” Soto said.

From affordability to creativity, lots of different elements go into prom season 2023.