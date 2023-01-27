EASTON, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking to hire 30 to 40 cadets. The agency is adding positions, creating opportunities for promotions.

"I cover the northern tier of Northampton County," said Officer Tyler Barnes, a game warden at the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Barnes embodies exactly what the commission looks for in its wardens.

"Loved the outdoors, have always had a passion for animals and wildlife and hunting and fishing," said Barnes.

The first lesson of 69 News' ride along with Barnes was every day is different for a game warden.

"My day could start off with a phone call of a bear in Easton, and then I take care of the bear, and then the next minute I know, I'm arresting somebody for using drugs or in possession of drugs in our game lands," said Barnes.

Barnes took 69 News to State Game Lands 205, where he spoke with hunters.

Game wardens spend the majority of their time enforcing the Keystone State's hunting and trapping laws and regulations.

"If this place was packed, I'd be going down each individual bench and I'd be making sure that people either have a valid hunting license or a range permit," said Barnes.

Cadets go through a ten-month live-in academy.

"We cover all subjects, everything from wildlife management, biology of certain animals, to a lot of law enforcement procedures," said Kyle Jury, the training director and a game warden at the Pennsylvania Game Commission. "We go out to the mountaintop somewhere here in Pennsylvania and I say, 'look around. This is going to be your new office."

Wardens protect that office: those game lands.

"We have a very rich hunting heritage in Pennsylvania," said Jury. "We're consistently one of the top states in hunting license sales in the country, which tells us that a lot of people care about hunting and trapping, and we're looking for folks that are motivated to carry on those traditions and to make sure people are doing that safe and legal."

"We make our own schedule to make sure we give the best service possible to our district," said Barnes.

Game wardens are also involved in educational activities and courses.

"Conservation is a big thing," said Barnes. "Moving forward, it's not about me now. It's about the future generations."

Interested candidates have to apply online by mid-February and take an online exam by March.

"There is a physical test," said Jury. "After the physical test is a background investigation, after the background investigation is complete, there is an interview, and then after the interview is a psychological and medical evaluation."

Game wardens are placed in districts throughout the state.

"Folks that enjoy the outdoors and they have a passion about wildlife, they like to see that stuff and they like to see our traditions of hunting and trapping continue and help educate the future generations, that's what we're looking for," said Jury.

"That's the nice thing about being a game warden," said Barnes. "There is no such thing as a normal day."