ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A. Duie Pyle is opening a 326,630-square-foot warehouse in Allentown that will employ 50 people and add capacity to serve the northeastern U.S.

The West Chester-based transportation and distribution company said Tuesday the warehouse will employ 30 upon opening and 20 more by the end of 2024.

The new warehouse is at 450 Lloyd St. in Allentown, just off of Airport Road and near the American Parkway. The property extends into Hanover Township, Lehigh County.

The building adds to warehouse capacity in the Lehigh Valley, where the storage and distribution business employs about 10% of the workforce while drawing fire from residents angry about truck traffic and the loss of open space.

The warehouse will not sit empty, a common local complaint about new capacity in the distribution business.



"This is not a speculative warehouse project," Architect Greg Seifert said at a May 2021 meeting of the Allentown Planning Commission. "They (Pyle) are the owner and operator."

A speculative warehouse is one that is built without having a tenant in advance.

"This major investment brings much needed warehousing capacity to the regional supply chain," Frank Granieri, chief operating officer of supply chain solutions at A. Duie Pyle, said in a statement.

"A. Duie Pyle has been a great partner in our community," Hanover Township Manager Melissa Wehr said in the statement.

The draw was the location. The Lehigh Valley is roughly in the middle of a "megalopolis" that extends from Boston to Washington, D.C. The Pyle warehouse is near Route 78, Route 22 and the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The new warehouse has 109 parking spaces. In addition to storage, it will be able to accommodate seasonal order surges and "final mile" service, meaning the last step of delivery to customers.

A. Duie Pyle is a family-owned business that was founded in 1924. It has 27 LTL (lighter than load) centers and 18 warehouses in the northeastern U.S., according to its website.