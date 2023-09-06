RIEGELSVILLE, Pa. - At the Riegelsville Public Library, there's been a hive of activity.

"They maintain their nest at 94 degrees. So this is ideal weather for them," said bee keeper James Zdepski.

Removing and saving bees is the ideal hobby for woodworker and bee keeper James Zdepski.

"I'm going to expose the colony below and then I'll cut the comb out, release the combs probably attached at the top," he said.

Hired by the borough, Zdepski says 40,000 to 50,000 bees, with three dozen honey combs, have been in the roof of the 1885 building for at least a decade.

Zdepski uses a smoker to calm the colony.

"Makes them think there is a forest fire and they will go in and start to gorge themselves a little bit," Zdepski said.

Using a vacuum, Zdepsk draws the bees in, who then cling to his homemade frames.

The main mission: capture the queen, the key to the entire hive's survival.

For mom Melissa Hudasko, who home schools her two kids, it's a lesson in natural interspecies co-habitation.

"I think there is a lot of awareness of how important bees are but when you get around them you are like, ahhh. This is a perfect opportunity to show we both live here and respect each other," Hudasko said.

Once Zdepski is finished with this colony there is a second colony on the other side of the building. Once down he will take them 14 miles away. He says bees can remember how to get back to the hive, from within about three miles.

The hives will call Zdepski's own apiary home.

As for the queen bee, after nearly six hours Zdepski captured his prize.

A job that never looked so sweet.