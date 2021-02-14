There are many people with autism who are unemployed or have unfulfilling jobs. But a national program with Lehigh Valley ties wants to change that.
It's all part of CAI's Autism2Work. Autism2Work is a nationwide program that helps people with autism find a fulfilling job and helps those people flourish in the position.
“People given the chance can perform,” says Ken from Autism2Work. "When we talk to employers and say we have candidates that are trained, ready to work, enthusiastic, and can increase productivity, it's a very compelling argument."
According to Autism2Work, people with autism are typically more productive than their peers. Often by 25% or more.
People who are on the spectrum frequently often have a highly focused way to process information, solve problems, and analyze data, says Autism2Work.
So, people with autism really excel in detail-oriented or data-driven fields like IT. But, success is not limited to the IT field.
There are all sorts of jobs well suited for a person’s particular strengths, but first there's an interview.
At times, people with autism can have difficulty in social situations or difficulty communicating, which can make a traditional job interview quite daunting.
Tony, who works at CAI’s Lehigh Valley office, explained how traditional job interviews were a roadblock for him.
“The interviewers had their scripts, their boxes I needed to check off. They didn’t have the right way to demonstrate the actual ability I had to do the job itself.”
As part of the Autism2Work program, companies have candidates complete hands-on evaluations. This replaces traditional interviews.
For Tony, this was life changing.
"I don't know I would have gotten close to this opportunity if it wasn't for the help CAI's given me. This job has given me a level of purpose and drive that I haven't had in a lot of other experiences looking for work."
Visit these websites to learn more about Autism2Work program, autism, and some local autism advocacy recourses.