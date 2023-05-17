ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown has a brand-new community garden. Volunteers from several different organizations met up Wednesday to break ground. Organizers say it's in an area that drastically needs more fruits and vegetables.

Members of the community got their hands dirty on Wednesday for a good cause.

"We started planting a seed," organizer Derek Davis said. "And that seed can continue to grow and grow from generation to generation."

The "All Community Garden" is on West Wabash Street in South Allentown.

"A little bit of the country here in the city," Davis said.

People will be able to buy super-cheap vegetables - and even get some for free - in an area where there's a great need.

"Everything on this strip is fast food," organizer Jessica French said. "If the fruits and vegetables are here, they're not going to conveniently go somewhere else that's across the street and spend extra money."

"There's a quite a few places in the Lehigh Valley that have been designated as fresh food deserts," Davis said. "And what we want to do is get ahead of it, and start to beat that."

Davis works for Lowe's, and he's also part of the Rotary Club. He says all the supplies were donated by Lowe's and Lowe's vendors. Even some of Lowe's workers are volunteers at the garden.

"We have giveback hours that we can use in the community to help out with different projects," he said.

Mountainville Youth Center, in South Allentown, owns the old sports field where the new garden beds now lie. The organization partnered with the hardware store, as well as the Rotary Club and Launch Lehigh Valley, to bring more accessibility to fresh produce.

"We're actually actively coaching youth sports, keeping the kids active, providing after-school activities," French, who is co-president of the youth center, said.

"We've been rebuilding this whole community center," Peter Allen, also co-president, said. "So, this is just an addition to what we've been doing."

Organizers say through the garden, they'll be able to help feed the homeless and others in need, as well as kids in the youth programs. But that's not all.

"Mostly what we're going to do is use it to help the community learn healthy eating habits," Davis said. "Have classes with some people who live in the community, some celebrity chefs and even chefs and restaurants in the area."

With support from local farmers, organizers also plan to host clinics on planting and growing gardens, for family gatherings both at Mountainville Youth Center as well as at local farms and petting zoos.

Some of the many vegetables volunteers are planting are corn, bell peppers, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, radishes, and okra. They'll also plant organic saffron, an expensive spice, which they'll plan to sell for a cheaper price.

The community garden will see its first harvest in July.