EASTON, Pa. - Construction will be underway in Easton's Centre Square for the next few months. Both the park and the roadway around the circle are getting upgrades.
"It'll all be brand spanking new," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.
Bring in the new brick and concrete. Centre Square is being extended by ten feet.
"Widening the circle will give a shorter distance that pedestrians have to cross, so we're trying to make it more pedestrian safe," said Panto.
Two lanes of traffic will be cut down to one.
"PennDOT is giving us back the red, yellow and traffic signals, because no one what knows what a blinking red means," said Panto.
There will no longer be curbs; everything will be one level and ADA accessible.
The city is using state grants to pay for the $1.3-million project. All of the work is expected to be wrapped up by June.
"The circle park hasn't been renovated in over 60 years," said Panto.
69 News checked out the Marx Room in the Easton Area Public Library, which is a treasure trove of history, with photos illustrating the evolution of the square.
"Centre Square was really built to house the courthouse," said Panto.
That courthouse was where the monument currently is.
It was there back in 1776, when Easton was among the first three cities, along with Philadelphia and Trenton, where the Declaration of Independence was read aloud.
The upgraded circle will feature a nod to that piece of history.
"Around the edge of the fountain will be the beginning of the words of the Declaration of Independence," said Panto.
There used to be bathrooms under Centre Square. Those were all removed when the filtration system for the fountain was put in.
The mayor says those aren't coming back, but the city is looking for opportunities to add public bathrooms with attendants.