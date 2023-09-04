In New Jersey, Labor Day meant recognizing a man's service and sacrifice.

The community united to honor World War II veteran Bob Gibson on his 100th birthday.

"Bob is the former mayor of our town, resident, fire chief and, more importantly than that, he was a World War II veteran," said Hampton Fire Company President Rob Walton.

To honor Gibson, there was a helicopter flyover, and he received a special letter from the governor, thanking him for a life of service.

In Philadelphia, President Biden kept remarks to the Sheet Metal Workers' Union mostly labor-centered, touting his record on job creation.

"When the last guy was here, we were shipping jobs to China. Now we're bringing jobs home from China," said Biden.

In typical Labor Day fashion, beach goers on the Jersey Shore, in places like Margate City, enjoyed the holiday by simultaneously catching waves and beating the summer heat.

Lifeguards had a steady crowd of people to watch.

Closer to home, a tradition marking the unofficial end to summer continued for its 88th year.

"Everybody comes out in Pen Argyl, and the families come back into town. It's the reason we always celebrate for Labor Day," said Shawn Campanaro.

This year's event in Pen Argyl had the same Grand Marshal float. This time, though, it was dedicated to fallen New Tripoli firefighters Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris.

"It's a brotherhood," added Campanaro. "I reached out to their Chief up there, Gary, and he was ecstatic that we were going to honor them in the parade."

Labor Day may not always honor its true origin, but for many people, it means a day off and the chance to honor others.