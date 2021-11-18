EASTON, Pa. - One of the closest races to come out of this month's general election in Pennsylvania is getting a closer look. A mandatory recount for a Commonwealth Court seat is happening in every county. It's standard procedure whenever a state race comes down to less than a half of a percentage point.
In Northampton County, all of that counting happens inside one room at the courthouse.
Thursday was day two of a small group of people going through the county's 70,000 ballots from the last election.
"They only have to count up the ballots cast for that race for those candidates," said Matt Munsey, the chair of the Northampton County Democratic Committee.
Those candidates are Democratic Judge Lori Dumas and Republican Judge Drew Crompton. They're separated by just a third of a percentage point for a second Commonwealth Court seat.
Each worker participating in the recount process Wednesday and Thursday has a very specific job to ensure all goes smoothly. Certain machines check mail-in ballots, and others go through the paper ballots printed from voting machines.
"For the past two years now, there's a physical ballot with every single one of those votes," said Munsey. "In the past we had voting machines that stored it internally electronically, so you didn't have individual ballots to count."
This is another way to ensure accuracy.
Even if there wasn't a tight race, the county would still have to do its regular audit anyway. Election code requires them to review a random sample of 2% of ballots after each election.
"Count them I think differently than the manner that they were first counted and check that the results actually match," said Munsey.
Republicans and Democrats have people observing these processes.
"I think everybody wants to have faith in our electoral process," said Munsey. "We want to know that we the people are actually choosing the leaders to represent us, and this is another way for us to verify and have faith in that process."
WFMZ reached out to all of the members of the Northampton County Republican Committee and did not hear back for this report.
All counties have to finish their recount for the Commonwealth Court race by Tuesday.
The Department of State says the recount is costing $1.3 million statewide.