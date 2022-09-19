BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Plans to replace Bethlehem's Banana Factory are becoming a little clearer. 69 News has an exclusive peek at ArtsQuest's vision for a key corridor in the city.

The project is moving forward despite hiccups along the way, including objections from the Historic Conservation Commission. Now we're getting a much better look at what the nonprofit has planned.

A quick tour around the Banana Factory, and the work orders starts to pile up.

"This is the visual arts classroom. You can see the water stains throughout," said ArtsQuest President Kassie Hilgert.

Hilgert says the building is on borrowed time.

"What we want to do is raise money for new space for artists and for the community, and not spend all that time on new bathrooms and circulation, and figuring out where the leak is. Let's build something new and dynamic for the community," Hilgert said.

We're getting a better look at the $22 million plan to replace it. It's a modern and bright space that's a far cry from the current complex that opened in 1998, says Senior Director of Visual Arts and Education Lisa Harms.

The outside is designed to reference the city's industrial roots.

"It's a nod to history, but it's looking ahead to the future. I think having different representations of materials that are iconic to south Bethlehem and to Bethlehem and the Lehigh Valley as a whole," said Lisa Harms, ArtsQuest's director of education and outreach.

It will not only function better, but provide much-needed space.

"We have a waiting list for artists for their studios, we have a waiting list for some of our classes," Hilgert said.

Bethlehem City Council has already approved demolition, overriding the Historic Conservation Commission.

ArtsQuest will go back in front of the commission again Monday night to get its materials approved. Once the plan is finalized they can continue fundraising and start construction.