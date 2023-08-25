ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A report from the Lehigh County Controller has alleged a "systemic overdiagnosis" of medical child abuse.

Several local families are pointing the finger specifically at LVHN and one of its doctors.

Complaints about Dr. Debra Esernio-Jenssen's alleged over-reporting date back to her time as a pediatrician in New York.

In a 2009 case, court records show she diagnosed an infant with shaken baby syndrome. When the diagnosis was contested in court three out of the four experts agreed that the child suffered from some form of meningitis.

Dr. Jenssen was the only doctor who testified it was shaken baby syndrome.

In 2010 Dr. Jenssen saw a child who stopped breathing and also attributed it to shaken baby syndrome. That child died and his brother was taken from the home for nearly three months over the child abuse claims.

A final autopsy concluded the baby's death was caused by a rare heart defect and not by the parents.

In another case in 2012 Doctor Jenssen's claims of child abuse were dismissed with the judge saying "Dr. Jenssen was clearly mistaken in her diagnosis."

It was further added that "it is tragic that a medical misdiagnosis and an inappropriate rush to judgment resulted in these loving caring dedicated parents being separated from their sickly child."

After New York Dr.Jenssen was employed by the University of Florida and worked with the Child Protection Team in the state. During her time there she was the subject of multiple complaints, at least one of them over her findings of possible abuse.

Jenssen was later reassigned to a non-CPT position. She then made her way to LVHN in August of 2014, working in general pediatrics with an emphasis in child protective medicine.

"By and large, we have far more reports that do not ever rise to removing a child and never get before a court for any type of action," said Cathleen Palm, founder, Center For Children's Justice.

The founder for the Center For Children's Justice says a big reason mandatory reporters sound the alarm so often in Pennsylvania could have something to do with state law. Not reporting can result in criminal charges if in fact a child is in an abusive household.

Take a look at statewide numbers. In 2022 there were just over 3,000 cases of reported child abuse in Pennsylvania. Roughly 86% were dismissed.

"When you have a law that says, you know, reasonable cause to suspect, but that's really open to interpretation, you can have errors on both sides, you can have people who are like, over reporting, just because they're not sure," continued Palm.

Palm responded to a question asking 'is it better safe than sorry?'

"There are times where people really are, are like, I don't know that this is child abuse, I may not even really think it's child abuse. They're looking to say, I'm not running the risk that I'm ever going to be held liable for this."

Specialized doctors are supposed to know what to look for.

For example, whether any other kind of injury is normal for a kid their age, or if it's something that raises red flags.

Palm says there are checks and balances that are supposed to protect both children and the families.

but the system isn't perfect.

"The standard of care should look the same for every infant for every young child. For every child that presents with a certain injury. That's what we want in Pennsylvania," Palm continued to say. "That's not where we are in Pennsylvania. "

And while she's calling for change, families are calling for justice.

We asked if the hospital had any plans to look into these claims, they said "LVHN evaluates and reevaluates clinical cases and will continue to do so as appropriate."

They also said "The judicial system and child protective services make the final decision in these cases. A medical examination is only one component among many factors"

The Parents Medical Rights Group of the Lehigh Valley say they're now planning to go to Northampton County Board of Commissioners.

Dr. Jenssen is still a pediatrics doctor at LVHN and is part of the Child Protection Team.