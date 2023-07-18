WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley and world lost a polka legend, 92-year-old Walt Groller. The Whitehall Township resident died Monday night.

He was known as one of the most prominent polka players in the world.

"This was also the Grammy-nominated album," said Robbie Lawrence, holding up the record of It's Polkamatic, Groller's album.

Lawrence is sitting with Barbara Kisly. The 29-year-old and 77-year-old woman bonded over their love of the polka legend.

"Walt had a smile that would warm everyone's heart," Kisly stated.

And played tunes heard around the world.

"The amount of happiness that Walt Groller had and even on my shirt here, bringing people together through music that just resonated so much after seeing him on stage," Lawerence said.

Born to Austrian immigrants in Allentown, Groller learned the accordion at age 4. By 12 he was performing professionally.

After serving in the Army at the age of 21, the Korean War vet went on to take the Polka world by storm.

Signed by Stella Records, he went on to make seven albums and several 45s before starting his own label Chalet records, based in Whitehall, Lehigh County. Groller hosted a weekly television show, called Cafe Internationale, which aired on Fridays on WFMZ-TV.

He earned a Grammy nomination and was inducted into Polka Hall of Fame in 1986, influencing those like Lawrence, whose Steelworkers Polka band once shared a stage with Groller, before Groller retired.

"I've never seen someone, especially in the world of polka music, have a smile on his face all the time. I've never seen him frown. And I think that that really reflected off, rebounded off of the people that were his followers," Lawrence said.

Including Kisly, who met Groller on Mother's Day 1999. She and her husband then traveled the country and world dancing to his music. She was with him at his induction to the Hall of Fame and traveled with Groller's orchestra to Europe.

"He had a lot of audience participation. Audience participation is everything. And when you include people, they are happy," she said.

The father of three may have been born in the Lehigh Valley, but he didn't forget his roots.

Groller received the Austrian Decoration of Merit for his effort to preserve Austria's culture.

"It says that, you know, we were and still are a melting pot, and that through hard work and perseverance, anyone can make it here," said former Whitehall Mayor and friend Ed Hozza.

Both Lawrence and Kisly say Groller's death will be felt for years to come but take solace in the fact that his music will live on.