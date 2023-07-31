BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - After nearly a century, one of the country's largest less-than-truckload freight operators has abruptly closed shop - Yellow Corp.

The company employs roughly 30,000 nationwide among more than 300 terminals.

There are multiple locations in Pennsylvania - with one in the Lehigh Valley, in Bethlehem Township, on Brodhead Road. When we showed up there Monday, it was deserted. Signs were posted stating the company has ceased operations as of Sunday.

It's still unclear exactly how many were employed at this facility specifically, but the workforce board tells 69 News it was at least 50 people.

"We have a shortage of CDL drivers for years - pre-pandemic that was a really tight area of the market, so anyone with a CDL should have no trouble finding another position. Logistics, manufacturing, warehousing in general is very robust here so we should have no trouble absorbing warehouse workers, order pickers, shipping, receiving."

Locally, the demand for logistics and freight workers remains, despite some slowdown in consumer spending, especially for off-shifts and weekends, says Susan Larkin, with Allied Personnel Services, a staffing agency in Allentown.

Yellow had been locked in a battle with the Teamsters union over a contract for more than 20,000 employees. The union was notified Monday of the shutdown and bankruptcy.

The company also has a large amount of debt.

"Obviously, UPS successfully negotiated their recent contract, FedEx is still a booming business here in the market, Amazon. They all need workers," Larkin said. "So one company is not indicative of the entire industry, certainly not here in the Lehigh Valley."

Yellow Corp. had received a $700 million loan in 2020 from the government in an agreement which left taxpayers holding 30% of the company's stock. The company was awarded the loan despite allegations of fraudulently billing services for the U.S. military. The company came to a nearly $7 million settlement with the government without having to admit any wrongdoing.