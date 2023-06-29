A look at the Miss Melanie Yoga paddleboarding classes coming to Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Paddleboarding is coming to Easton. The city council just approved a lease for a paddleboarding company that offers a variety of unique classes.

"We'll go over your paddle stroke," said Melanie Smith, the owner and operator of Miss Melanie Yoga/MMY Paddleboards.

The Phillipsburg native teaches all the newbies, including 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori, about paddleboarding before hitting the water.

"You'll pick up by the handle," Smith said about the paddleboard.

69 News met Smith and took off from the Lehigh River Route 33 boat launch in Bethlehem Township. Miss Melanie Yoga/MMY Paddleboards leads classes out of there, Lake Nockamixon, Riegelsville, Spruce Run and soon: Easton.

"We're going to be the first paddleboard company to launch in downtown Easton," said Smith. "Hopefully, we're going to breathe life into the river down there."

Class attendees will be utilizing a refreshing resource.

The city just approved a year-long lease allowing Miss Melanie Yoga to work off the boat ramp at Scott Park. The ramp is off of Larry Holmes Drive, next to a water treatment plant building, and provides access to the Lehigh River. Given Easton's landscape, these classes will offer new opportunities beyond the board.

"We'll open that up to hopefully getting out for group paddles afterwards," said Smith. "Maybe taking a group to a restaurant and hanging out, do more community things."

There are multiple classes just about every day. Most are around an hour and a half to two hours. There are paddleboard yoga classes, paddle fit classes, and social paddling excursions.

Smith says she'll be bringing business to Easton as soon as she can.

"We are ready to go. We just need to be told we can open up booking," said Smith.

A takeaway from 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori: you don't need any yoga or paddleboarding experience to have fun.

Class details can be found online.

Miss Melanie Yoga/MMY Paddleboards also offers rentals and has a shop with boards and accessories at Lake Nockamixon.