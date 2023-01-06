BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As we look to a new year, it's important to look back on quite a confusing economy.

"It's nice to step back and just recall what kind of predictions we made in the beginning of 2022 and how so profoundly wrong most of us were in so many of those predictions and the big one, of course, is the inflationary story," said Lehigh University Economist Ahmed Rahman.

Historic inflation is top of mind for consumers and is proving to be here to stay, at least for now, Rahman said.

"There were a whole host of factors associated with creating not just inflationary pressures, but entrenched," he said.

"It took the Fed quite a bit to discover that," said Economist Kamran Afshar.

And a series of rate hikes to go along with it.

Afshar feels they were made too late. But they are starting to work.

"It also put a damper on the housing market, which was going through the roof and exploding," Afshar said.

"This is what [Fed Chairman] Jerome Powell was attempting to accomplish. He's attempting to actually slow things down," Rahman said.

The national unemployment rate remained low over the year, at 3.7%, and the strong labor market continues into the new year.

However, concerns over layoffs are on the horizon.

"I think the Fed maybe will have a smaller increase in March. I don't think we'll have an increase in June or if they do it will be very minimal," Afshar said.

Even though the GDP for 2022 could reach 4%, the experts are still divided on the likelihood of a recession.

"I think a mild recession is the most likely scenario," Rahman said.

"Considering that we are at 3.7% unemployment. I don't recall ever a year that 3.7% ended with a recession. It can happen," Afshar said.