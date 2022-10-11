Ellie Herb has all the confidence in the world, some of which is due in part to the YWCA's Perfect Fit program.

"The Perfect Fit is a place where women can come who are re-entering the workforce. If you're unemployed or underemployed we provide job readiness skills, training, mentoring," said Sarah Barrett, the program's executive director.

Professional development is a major component of the confidence boosting program.

But The Perfect Fit also helps working women look the part, thanks to donations from the community, and volunteers or confidence ambassadors like Sharon Benner.

"They come in and they're uncertain, they don't always know their size or what color they like or anything like that and so getting them to try colors is a big thing," Benner said.

"We distribute more than 10,000 articles of clothing, shoes and accessories every year to the women that we serve so that's about 650 women each year come through The Perfect Fit clothing program," Barrett said.

The Perfect Fit also has a retail store that helps fund the program and provide an affordable option for working women.

Herb says her experience with The Perfect Fit changed her life, and got her career off to a great start.

"After three months working for them I got a promotion," Herb said.

If you'd like to help the Perfect Fit continue its mission to empower women, you can attend the Perfect Fit for Working Women luncheon on Friday.