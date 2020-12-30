2020 was a lot like that line, "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times."
Restaurants know all too well about the worst part. But when they were forced to shut down, restaurants like Union and Finch showed us their best. They gave money from sales of gift cards to their staff. They cross-promoted other restaurants.
Despite their own fears, owners of restaurants reminded their community, that care is baked-in in the Lehigh Valley.
The owners of Crust Pizzeria in Emmaus found out their customer Mike Sanders was in trouble after they had to shut down their indoor dining. Mike lost his wife in 2018, so this was his spot for a home-cooked meal and company, until the pandemic. So, the owners made a special menu just for Mike, and specially delivered it to him, whenever he needed it.
"I think it's wonderful. This is what brings the goodness out of people," Mike said.
Goodness rolled out in 2020, in droves. The needs that kept growing, kept being met.
Our WFMZ, Dorney Park online food drive raised $43,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank.
Seamstresses from across the area-some veterans, others just threading the needle did sew much to protect frontline workers.
There were drive-by celebrations, like the one full of friends of Earl in Dolly in Berks County celebrating 75 years. Another one was a 12th birthday party for Jackson in Northampton County, attended by strangers.
"The fact that the community is coming to us to celebrate Jackson is unbelievable to me," Jackson's mom said at the time.
It's all pretty incredible, isn't it? How a year that forced so many of us to be apart, could, somehow, bring the best of us, closer together.