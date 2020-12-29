If hindsight is 2020, then this year should provide a pretty clear view of what really matters.
Just ask the Rios family. Hector, an EMT, would go out to COVID-19 patient calls, and come home to a 9-month pregnant wife. When he got it in April, she got it, and they were both taken to the hospital-separately-and then she delivered their baby boy, all by herself.
When Hector was finally released two weeks later, they sent him off with cheers, but his victory was getting home to his newborn son.
"That was the first thing I did, I got out of my friend's car who drove me home, I ran straight upstairs to him, and held him," Hector said.
Holding our loved ones was what so many missed the most. Instead, families held onto hope, and spoke to moms and dads and grandparents through windows of nursing homes. And staff members put down their own needs, to lift up their residents.
The Chandler Estate in Pen Argyl celebrated each day that went by without a case of the coronavirus. They used laughter as medicine, and gave families on the outside, comfort, that though they couldn't be with loved ones inside, they had the next best thing.
And the best thing about all this, were these moments, when fathers like Llibran Alma Mayolino, who fought for 95 days, finally went home to his five kids.
When St. Luke's sent their 500th patient home, in the background, they played the soundtrack of a Pennsylvania fighter. Lehigh Valley Health Network introduced an anthem too, theirs about the day these patients had prayed for.
There has been so much loss in 2020. But looking back, we remember what we gained. A new appreciation for strangers, new life to look forward to, and new hope to hold onto.