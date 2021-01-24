The blizzard of 2016. No matter how you prepared for it, it was well on its way. And made for quite a task for the Bethlehem City Public Works, whose eyes twitch at the thought of that storm.
"It probably stands as one of the most challenging snow storms that we've had to deal with," said Michael Alkhal, Director of Bethlehem City Public Works.
A snow event of any kind takes a lot of planning and orchestration. Crews work to ensure safety and a way to get around.
"We went as fast as we can from the downtown areas out to remove snow especially in critical areas, tight areas," said Alkhal.
Response like that is critical. One woman gave birth in her car on the way to the hospital because the roads were still too dangerous, giving a new meaning for 'snow angel.'
"I pulled over on the side of 22, I pulled my pants down, put my feet up on the dashboard and I delivered [the baby] all by myself," said the then-new mother.
Others were stranded as slick conditions made it difficult to go anywhere. Some businesses were damaged from it all. All are lessons to keep us on our toes for the next big storm.
"I don't welcome snow storms. Especially snow storms of that magnitude," said Alkhal.