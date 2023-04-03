EASTON, Pa. - If you drive by North Fourth Street in Easton, you'll see a brand-new parking garage seemingly done. Many have been wondering: when will it open and what's been the hold-up?

The Mayor gave 69 News a tour of the garage, and eleven months later than he had hoped, he says there's light at the end of the tunnel.

The Fourth Street Parking Garage has a new estimated completion date: May.

"It's about 500 spaces," said Mayor Sal Panto. "What took so long for this garage was certainly issues with contractors, whether they had supply chain issues, inflationary problems."

The garage, originally slated to be open last June, has been under construction for two years.

The city says it's legally required to take the lowest offer from a "responsible" bidding contractor.

"Without a doubt, this is the most frustrating development I've ever been a part of, but in the end, it's a really nice site. It's a good facility," said Panto.

Crews are currently working to make it handicap accessible.

"This is all for the elevators," said Panto about various parts and tools.

The city has been waiting for parts for the elevators for months. Those and the nearby walking spaces should be all ready in the coming weeks.

The garage will have long-term and short-term metered parking. On the first floor, there's a big compactor, which will be used by nearby residents and businesses.

"We don't have to worry about all of these trash cans lining the street," said Panto.

The tool will help keep the city looking clean.

Once the Fourth Street Garage opens up, the Pine Street Garage will shut down, making way for the Marquis development.

Officials are putting together letters to homeowners and renters letting them know their new parking spaces. The Mayor says no one will be out of a spot.

"This will suffice for the development we have now. If the city keeps developing and doesn't do something with their parking ordinance and requirements, this will probably give us about five years," said Panto.

The city says now that all of the parts are in, workers are in the garage ten hours a day, six days a week, to get everything done.