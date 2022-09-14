EASTON, Pa. - A historic mansion in Easton is being preserved and repurposed into an apartment building. The project is being led by the tech entrepreneur-turned-developer 69 News first introduced you to Tuesday.

"We're saying, 'hey, let's just freeze this in time,'" said Hagai Feiner, the president and owner of Platform 5.

It's a sentiment Feiner repeats over and over again as he talks about his latest project.

"This is the original wallpaper," said Feiner. "Of course, the family was in the wallpaper business. Riegelsville was named after them."

The Riegel family mansion on Spring Garden Street in Easton is getting a makeover.

"It's a 1909 billionaire's mansion," said Feiner. "No expense spared in the construction of that building."

So, Feiner and his Platform 5 team are putting a lot of care into the transformation to preserve as many historic elements as possible.

There have been various tenants over the years.

"We actually had our first construction meeting and I use the word sanctity, because to me, it's sacred," said Feiner. "You can't mess with it."

The plan is to repurpose the structure into seven apartments.

"Some closet space, two bedrooms, bath," said Feiner.

One floor will be added over the mansion's addition.

All of the stained glass in the building is going to be preserved and encased in even more glass. Some units are even going to have artwork built into the bathroom.

"This used to be the family's kitchen," said Feiner. "This will actually be the new gym."

The footprint for the Reigel family's sunken garden will be used for a pool and Jacuzzi.

"This will be a commercial space. We're not sure who will be here," said Feiner.

Permits have already been approved, so the building is being secured until construction begins in December. From there, the goal is to finish in 18 months.

"This, we found in the basement, and we had one more remade so they could get reinstalled, and we could bring it back to its glory," Feiner said about two railings.

The timeline grants room for attention to detail.