EMMAUS, Pa. - "I didn't know what was going on at first," said neighbor Mike Barbieri.

It was a little after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Barbieri says his dog woke him up out of nowhere, only to find out his apartment building was on fire

"I'm glad I had him because the alarm didn't go on at first," said Barbieri.

It's the Colonial Crest Apartments in Emmaus.

The fire broke out in a unit on the first floor at 1025 Cold Stream Circle.

Some tenants had to be rescued by fire crews, but fortunately we're told everyone made it out alive.

"There was definitely a lot of emotion going on," said David Menard.

"They were doing their best trying to keep everybody calm."

David Menard lives next door.

He says he's never seen anything like it for as long as he lived here.

"This was the first major fire that we've had in the complex in 14 years," said Menard.

"I came out just to make sure the fire didn't spark up our building at all"

The fire was contained and some tenants were able to return home….like Mike Barbieri and the dog who saved him

"When I left a few hours ago everything seemed fine. I'm not worried. I'm just glad the main flames didn't get into it," said Barbieri.