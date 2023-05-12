U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Friday's beautiful weather may be a reminder for many of all the great seasonal events coming up in our region. ArtsQuest kicks off its first-ever Concerts on the Grange in Upper Macungie Township Friday night.

It's about that time again, when we step into warmer weather and look forward to more outdoor music.

Jon Lunger, Senior Director of Marketing with ArtsQuest, tells 69 News the nonprofit is jumpstarting Concerts on the Grange Friday night, with DJ Jamal Knight before a live concert from a band called Face2Face: Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel.

"Two very, very talented performers that lead their own Elton John and Billy Joel tribute acts that have come together," Lunger said.

And while we're used to all the music events at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, this new concert is jamming out in Upper Macungie Township.

"Core to our mission at ArtsQuest is bringing people together through the arts, bringing communities together, whether they be in an urban environment, or we're at parks," Lunger said.

Organizers tell 69 News that the township reached out to the nonprofit hoping to bring more of its community out to Grange Park.

"It's a gorgeous, sprawling park here in the township," Lunger said.

"Bethlehem isn't on the other side of the world or anything," Mike Kukitz, Recreation Manager with Upper Macungie Township, said, "but you know, it is quite a drive. And it's nice to be able to host these kinds of events in different areas. And it's very convenient for the residents."

Organizers expect around 1,000 people on its first night alone.

"It's my job to get people into the park," Kukitz said. "So, to partner with an organization as well known and as reputable as ArtsQuest is, it's a match made in heaven."

The event will host a different variety of live music on Saturday as well, with The Ultimate Doors: The Doors Tribute Band as well as Splintered Sunlight, a Grateful Dead tribute.

"Why wouldn't we want to come to an amazing community like this and share some amazing art and music in these trying times," Lunger said.

It's the nonprofit's first of the season's four partnerships with the township. ArtsQuest tells 69 News, a vegan event in the fall called "Veg Fest" will be announced soon.

For Concerts on the Grange, organizers say to bring your own chair or blanket. Tickets are still available and can be found at the ArtsQuest website.