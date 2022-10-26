ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local branches of the NAACP came together Wednesday morning to protest the firing of Allentown's superintendent, and a school board member was among the crowd.

The biggest thing they're asking for is transparency.

The only explanation from the school board so far is that John Stanford's departure was a "mutual decision."

More and more people say they don't believe that explanation, and they're beginning to accuse the six school board members who voted Stanford out of racial bias against him.

"I charge Allentown with racism. Pure and simple," said Esther Lee, president of the Bethlehem NAACP.

Demonstrators gathered at Fifth and Hamilton streets with signs and chants.

"It was a modern-day lynching," said Lisa Conover, vice chair of the Allentown school board.

She was one of the three board members who voted for Stanford to stay.

Conover joined the protest Wednesday, saying Stanford's firing is doing irreparable harm to the District.

"Each time our students are received with a different leader, they're put back at least three-and-a-half years," she said.

Despite being on the school board, Conover says she has no idea why Stanford was let go.

All she knows is it happened right after the school district got a historic amount of money from the state.

"We got that $38 million, that's when he was shown the door," Conover said.

69 News asked Conover if she thought the state contribution and Stanford's separation were connected in some way.

"That's what I need you to do. I need you to investigate that and find out. We just said, we all want answers," said Conover.

Protesters say they're determined to get those answers.

"These politicians haven't seen our wrath," Lee said.

"If Dr. Stanford did something that is wrong, tell us what is wrong with him. If he did nothing wrong, then tell us what's wrong with you?" said Rev. Thomas Sweatt, of the St. James AME Zion Church.

Conover says she is calling for a 30-year financial audit of the Allentown School District to learn more information.

"I'm asking that we push for a forensic audit covering 30 years at least, because as I said publicly before, there's something going on in that business office," said Conover.

Meanwhile the district says racism was not at play.

"I have seen no tangible evidence the board's decision to enter into a mutually negotiated separation and release agreement was motivated in any respect by racism," said Jeff Sultanik, solicitor, in a statement Wednesday. "In fact, the individual who made the motion to enter into the separation and release agreement is a woman of color."

Stanford has not commented on his short stint as the district's superintendent. His last day is Oct. 28, less than a year after officially taking over.

The board is expected to announce an interim superintendent at a meeting Thursday night.