ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A new era in Allentown government began Monday night with an inauguration and city council reorganization meeting held at City Hall.
Matthew Tuerk was sworn in as the city's 43rd mayor and its first of Latino heritage after taking the oath of office in English and Spanish.
On Allentown City Council, incumbents Cynthia Mota, Daryl Hendricks and Edward Zucal were sworn in for new terms, while Natalie Santos became the legislative body's newest member.
At 21 years old, Santos is also council's youngest-ever member. In December, she posted to Facebook that she had just graduated from Kutztown University.
After the swearing-in ceremonies, Mota and Zucal were elected president and vice president, respectively.
"Today is a fresh start for the City of Allentown," Tuerk said in a speech. "I want to make sure we are putting our feet on the ground in Allentown … We need to get a sense of what is happening, and we need to listen."
Tuerk told council that earlier in the day he met with police officers, firefighters and paramedics, among other workers in the city. The meetings, he said, were to introduce himself and thank them for their efforts. He termed city employees as "phenomenal" and added his administration "will empower" them in their work.
The mayor said wants a "collaborative" relationship with council. To that end, transparency will be an administration priority.
He also thanked the people of Allentown for electing him as mayor.
Councilmembers also offered their own comments.
"Being a city councilwoman is such a huge honor," Mota said. "If you serve people with your heart, they can feel the love."
"I look forward to serving you all as we face a new term and a new beginning," Hendricks said.
"I really look forward to working with my new colleagues," Santos said via video.
Zucal declined to make a statement.
The reorganization meeting's agenda contained only one resolution as council approved the reappointment of Matthew Kloiber as the city's solicitor. Prior to the vote, Tuerk classified Kloiber's record as "stellar."
"I look forward to continue serving the City of Allentown," Kloiber said.