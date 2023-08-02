A night of community, art, and fun in Bethlehem's Southside: Dozens of people packed Yosko Park for a free movie night and mural unveiling celebrating the community's diversity.

Kids at Yosko Park say it's not always easy to get together in the summer.

"It's really fun because I barely get to see them," said 13-year-old Joziah Rodriquez of Bethlehem.

Organizers say events like Movies in the Park give them a safe space to be.

"The purpose is to give the community an outlet, especially the kids," said Jennifer Cruse, Community Action Bethlehem. "It gives them something to do. It gives us the opportunity to interact with the kids and their families and let them know what we have and the different resources they can always reach out to us for."

It also helps bridge the gap between the community and police.

"It's a chance to see police officers as regular people and interact with them and build that relationship," said Cruse. "That is extremely important because having a relationship with police from a young age gives the kids a sense as they're growing up that they can talk to them, to reach out to them."

Wednesday night, they could also appreciate local artists Billy Nieves and Jermel Fountain, who spent 2.5 weeks painting the perfect image to represent the city's Southside. The result? A mural highlighting a blend of cultures and personalities, that covered up graffiti once on the wall.

"You won't find anywhere else in the U.S. or in the world like Bethlehem," said Leah Ali, a Lehigh University student. "It represents the diversity we have here in Bethlehem."

"Diversity," said Billy Nieves, a muralist born and raised in Bethlehem. "It's everything. This park is for everybody, and you can see there's all different colors here."

"I am from New Jersey, and it gives me that feeling you get back home," said Cruse. "It's everything you experience when you walk along Southside - the different people, the different cultures."

The artists were presented with certificates of recognition; they then reminded kids to dream big.

"Just follow your dreams - no matter how old you are, no matter how young you are - you can do anything you want to do," said Jermel Fountain, a muralist.

Free splashes, snow cones, and face painting also entertained.

"This is great, man. Out of the world," added Nieves. "For the kids, so amazing. We came driving in, and my brother said, 'Oh, there's a lot of kids in the park today. Good thing we're making snowballs!'"

"We do other ones, like the back-to-school event Aug. 18," commented Cruse. "That is on the greenway."

Bethlehem posts events - such as Movies in the Park - on its website.