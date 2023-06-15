ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted 4-2 Thursday night to reject a proposed ordinance that would have created a public health pilot program known as a mobile community response team, or MCRT.

Councilwomen Ce-Ce Gerlach and Natalie Santos voted to adopt the ordinance, and Councilman Santo Napoli was absent.

However, because the proposed ordinance was the result of a citizens' petition, the defeated bill will be forwarded to the Lehigh County Board of Elections to be placed as a referendum question on the November general election ballot.

The proposal calls for providing alternative first response to calls for service involving mental and behavioral health, substance use, welfare checks and quality of life complaints such as neighbor disputes, issues related to homeless individuals and calls about suspicious persons.

One of the most controversial aspects was that the bill would have authorized spending $4.08 million for a one-year program that would involve a MCRT pilot program to be launched in 2024.

The citizens group behind the ordinance had collected 3,800 signatures in favor of the proposal, which is 1,800 more than required by the city's charter to propose an ordinance to council.

City Council held two meetings to hear professional and public comment.

On Tuesday, council heard from supporters of the bill.

On Thursday, numerous opponents of the bill had their opportunity.

Mayor Matt Tuerk strongly objected to the bill and the process which brought it before council.

"This proposed ordinance contravenes our form of government and the way that we do things," Tuerk said.

"We have a strong mayor form of government in which we as the administration work with the City Council," he said. "We prepare an annual budget that City Council votes on, and this takes $4 million off the top and says that we shall spend it in a particular way. It's not how we normally do things."

"We know from experience that programs that are successful need to have buy-in from the program participants," Tuerk continued. "If we want to do something like this, we need to work collaboratively with our Allentown Police Department, our Allentown Health Bureau, and with EMS."

Tuerk went on to say that we believe people who signed the petition were misled.

Council also heard from several police officers who objected to the proposal.

Council received a letter from Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin, who urged council to reject the proposal.

In the letter — which was read into the record — Martin wrote that as the chief law enforcement officer of the county, he believes the proposed ordinance is potentially a very dangerous proposition and should not be enacted.

"The 'alternative first response' to calls for service involving mental and behavioral health, etc., are admittedly some of the most difficult for law enforcement," Martin wrote. "They are potentially the most dangerous to any first responders."

"A community response team member responding to a scene could quite easily find him or herself in a dangerous situation and in jeopardy of serious bodily injury or death," the letter read.

Allentown police Sgt. Ben Lobst explained how crisis intervention teams already work with the police department.

"One of the things that I keep hearing talked about is the need for some type of mobile crisis team," Lobst said. "Lehigh County already has that."

"[Lehigh County] Crisis Intervention does mobile response and is currently funded under the Lehigh County budget," he explained. "And it's important to note that everything that we're doing is under our current budget; we don't need an additional $4 million to do this."

Chief of Police Charles Roca was unable to attend the meeting, but reiterated his objection through a letter.

"The proposal was done in the dark with no collaboration from the new stakeholders," Roca wrote.

"The proposal is fundamentally aligning with police abolitionist goals and objectives, as well as defund-the-police rhetoric," his letter said. "And from the point of introduction of the proposal to today, there continues to be no outreach by the people who assemble this proposal."

"Look at the speakers presented by the proponents," said Sgt. Bill Williams. "If they had truly collaborated in good faith, then we would've heard speakers from our police, EMS, health bureau, talking about good data, funding sources."

Council was also addressed by mental health workers and EMT professionals who explained the work that they do involves crisis intervention and how the proposed program would only duplicate what already exists.

One resident, Rachel Osborne, South 16th Street, said this is the most frightening proposal she has seen in her 37 years as a resident in Allentown.

"It may be well-intentioned, but I believe the effects could be disastrous," she said. "It puts me and many others living and working in the city at terrible risk."

Before voting on the proposal, Charles F. Smith Jr., solicitor to council, gave a legal opinion.

"This proposed ordinance in the form of an initiative authorizes the expenditure of over $4 million in violation of the home rule charter," Smith said.

"I think that the proposed legislation is beyond the scope, authority and power of the Allentown City Council to enact," he said. "City Council cannot initiate an ordinance that would direct county 911 emergency communication operations."

The 911 operations are under the jurisdiction of Lehigh County.

Gerlach, who wanted the proposed legislated passed without a referendum, said many of the facts thrown around by commentors lacked backup data.

"When we are looking for some type of structural systemic change, we always fear the unknown, which is natural," Gerlach said. "We fear change. Systems will have to change."

"There will have to be changes at the county and changes in the city to accommodate and to adapt this," she continued. "But when you look at history, some of the most significant monumental changes that have happened have required people to back up and reevaluate."

"I know people are saying there's like 85 programs, which kind of dispels the 'This is insane and dangerous and unworkable,'" said one woman who signed the petition in support of the bill. "It is workable. It is working. People are doing it across the country."

Councilwoman Cynthia Mota said that the city does need more mental health resources.

"I believe that we are in crisis," Mota said. "We really do need mental health, but not this way. I mean, we are a city that likes collaboration. And the reality is, if we pass this bill, it will not be enforceable."

Council President Daryl Hendricks was among those who voted against the bill.

"My main concern is for the health and safety of the city of Allentown," Hendricks said.

"There's many legal problems associated with it," he said of the proposal.