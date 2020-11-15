On Thursday, Pennsylvania environmental protection agencies will honor a Slate Belt landfill for its environmental conservation. That right, a landfill is getting an environmental award for preserving the environment.
Surprisingly, many landfills look like regulars hills. They usually don't look like that stereotypical picture of mountains of trash for as far as the eye can see.
When a landfill reaches capacity, it's covered up, and the land often becomes a nature preserve. In fact, you'd never know there was trash below your feet at this landfill in Plainfield Township, Northampton County.
Grand Central Landfill has over 200 acres of land that's now just a nature preserve.
All that land has helped Northampton County American Kestrels.
Adrienne Fors, who does community relations for Grand Central Landfill says American Kestrels were dying off, particularly in Northampton County, as development took away their homes and food sources.
“We've been able to help bird species like the American Kestrel grow again because we're preserving the local land" says Adrienne.
The landfill works with federal researchers, who monitor the local bird populations.
Other parts of the landfill look like a hill with a tarp over it. Those parts of the landfill are not active, but they're also not at full capacity.
Only a small section of a landfill is active and open for trash each day. At night, that section is covered up with tarps and layers of rock.
The rocks at this landfill are local, coming from an old quarry a mile away. The leftover rock gets crushed and used to anchor the tarp. The old slate is also used to make roads around the landfill.
When you drive on those rocky roads, you'll see a bunch of pipes sticking out of the ground. This is typical for hilly, green landfills. The pipes are used to collect gas.
When trash breaks down under the ground, it releases gases--gases that can be used to create energy.
So, these pipes help capture gases, like methane, and the gases get sent to an electricity generation facility.
At Grand Central Landfill, they have a facility onsite that uses the gases to power the turbines. These turbines create enough electricity to power about 5,000 homes.
Some landfills will sell that landfill gas or use it in their trucks, if their vehicles can be powered by natural gas.
If you are interested in birdwatching on Grand Central Landfill's nature preserve area, here are some of the birds that have been spotted:
American Kestrels
Eastern Meadowlarks (in warm season grassland fields)
Peregrines Falcons
Eagles
Bobolinks
Song Sparrows
Bluebirds
Tree Swallows
The landfill also offers guided birdwatching tours. The next one is likely in January and their social media will have the details.