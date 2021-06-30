OREFIELD, Pa. | The Jaindl Companies, owner of the iconic A-Treat soda brand, announced on Wednesday they are forming a new product partnership with Just Born Quality Confections, makers of Mike and Ike candies.
Leadership at the two Lehigh Valley companies say they collaborated to craft new soft drinks that include two fan-favorite Mike and Ike flavor profiles – cherry and strawberry.
A-Treat says it began production of the new Mike and Ike sodas earlier this month, and the two flavors will be available in 20oz (plastic) bottles this July.
“The professional and family relationship between Just Born and Jaindl goes back decades, well back to my grade school days,” said David Jaindl, the Jaindl Companies’ 3rd generation president.
He continued, “We thought an alliance between the two classic brands like A-Treat and Mike and Ike is something that makes a lot of sense when you consider not only their local history, but the nostalgia associated with each.”
Consumers can expect to find the new A-Treat – Mike and Ike sodas regionally on store shelves, in time for the 4th of July holiday.
“At Just Born, we love to find new ways to transform our iconic candies into innovative product offerings that our fans can enjoy, which is why we’re thrilled to be joining forces with A-Treat to create two all-new Mike and Ike-inspired soda varieties,” said Mike and Ike Brand Manager Leslie McLauchlan. “Nostalgic flavors like our two fan-favorites, Mike and Ike Cherry and Strawberry, continue to gain momentum with consumers, and we are excited for fans to experience these new products that perfectly blend the familiar fruity flavors of Mike and Ike and classic A-Treat soda.”
“We are extremely excited about this new product launch,” said Deby Wanyo, Wholesale/New Product Manager for A-Treat.
“The combination of these two historic, yet extremely fun brands couldn’t be timelier, given our country’s post-pandemic reopening. Consumers can look forward to gathering with family and friends, and of course, celebrating with a refreshing A-Treat – Mike and Ike cherry or strawberry soda,” she added.
The Allentown, PA-based soda brand was founded in 1918 by Joseph and Jack Egizio using the finest traditional ingredients available that consumers and enthusiasts have counted on for close to 100 years, officials say.
After being acquired by Jaindl Companies, the iconic A-TREAT made a resurgence, still produced according to formulas that evolved from Egizio family recipes.
To learn more visit their website.