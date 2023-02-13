Depending on your perspective, it's either been a great year for Philadelphia sports fans or an extremely tough one.

With the latest defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, there have been three championship matches with three heartbreaking losses.

It's a troubling trend, according to some fans.

"Ah, disappointment," said Sean Sperl of Montgomery County.

The confetti, unfortunately, did not bleed green after Super Bowl LVII wrapped, or the past two other times Philadelphia teams took on opponents in high-stakes games over the past three months.

Flashback to a bitter Nov. 5: The Union lost its championship match to Los Angeles Football Club. Just hours later, during Game 6 of the World Series, the Houston Astros would knock off the Phillies.

"We need some victory for the town, because we lose too many different categories," said Ernesto Tabers, owner of Anderson Barber Shop in downtown Allentown.

"It could be nice if the Sixers did something for us and the city," added Sperl. "Another stacked team. I definitely think they can do it, but once again, I thought the Eagles could do it. It's not over until they do it."

"I have two sons. Eagles fans," said Marino Lutz of Allentown. "I have friends and customers who are Eagles fans. I feel for them."

Not everyone feels disappointed about the losses.

"I was happy with the outcome," said Cara Sherman of Allentown. "Because I'm a Giants fan. I just really didn't want the Eagles to win - sorry. Travis Kelce is just also very attractive."

Not everyone 69 News spoke with was a Philadelphia Eagles fan, but they did all share one thing in common: They all had something to say about that fourth quarter holding call.

"It wasn't 100 percent there for me," Sherman said.

"When I see that holding there, number 24 holding that guy, I say, 'that's dumb,'" added Tabers.

"That late in the game, that big of a game, I think they could've done away with that," said Sperl. "Let it ride."

"I do feel for Philly because all of my friends here like the Phillies teams, so I want my friends to be happy," Sherman confessed.

Fans may be frustrated, but many still have high hopes.

"Next year is another year, so," said Sperl.

"Are you feeling more optimistic than pessimistic?" asked 69 News Reporter Grace Griffaton.

"Absolutely. Are you kidding me? We have Hurts, Kelce," responded Sperl. "Of course, I want to see everybody stick around, because they have a good team, and I'm excited to see what happens next year."