EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County District Attorney tells 69 News he believes the man who was found guilty of sexually assaulting five college students would reoffend if let out of prison in his lifetime.

36-year-old Clement Swaby is getting a minimum of 75 years, and a maximum of 150 years, plus 12 years of probation, for the rape, burglaries, and assault of five women in three separate incidents in 2020 and 2021.

"This was a very dangerous guy," DA Terry Houck told 69 News after the sentencing on Wednesday. "And he deserves every minute of the 75 to 150 years that he got."

In November, Swaby was found guilty of 26 charges for assaulting students at Lehigh University and Lafayette College. In three separate incidents, four of the five female students who were assaulted were woken from their sleep to find a man with a knife, who threatened and sexually assaulted them.

"Each said it felt like forever and that is what the defendant deserves," Chief Deputy District Attorney Tatum Wilson said in court on Wednesday. "He deserves forever."

The father of one rape victim, taking the stand as a witness, told President Judge Michael Koury: "The terror that each of these victims must have experienced should weigh heavily in your decision."

And it did.

Koury explained why he gave such a lengthy sentence, calling Swaby a very smart and sophisticated criminal.

"I think they proved you guilty beyond all doubt," the judge said directly to Swaby.

"This was planned behavior, it was intended behavior," Houck said. "And it was in areas where you have vulnerable young women."

Meanwhile, Swaby's defense attorney asked the judge for a reduced sentence because Swaby had no prior criminal record, though the lawyer himself said the "evidence is overwhelming."

Swaby has charges pending in Philadelphia, Montgomery County, and Florida.

Swaby had been in a long-term relationship for 16 years, with someone he has two children with. The prosecutor tells 69 News Swaby's partner knew nothing about the assaults, and even testified against him in court.

The judge, after sentencing Swaby, said he was among the "worst of the worst" and "a monster."

"We all hope that this sentence will result in him never getting out of jail," Houck said, "because I don't care what age he is. If he ever gets out, he will, in my opinion, he will reoffend."