POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Christians around the world are observing Good Friday, the Friday before Easter commemorating the day Jesus was crucified. And our area is no different.

In Pottstown, eight churches came together for a multi-denominational event.

"It is a way to connect the faith communities," Nichole Jackson, a co-pastor at Open Table UCC, said.

The Pottstown community gathered for the 28th annual Good Friday Cross Walk. The mile-long walk featured a reenactment of the suffering of Christ, where people stopped at nine stations along the way, participating in prayers and readings.

"To remember the final day of Christ's life," Jackson said. "His death, his walk to his death, and his eventual burial."

While walking, members of the community also picked up litter, cleaning up their path.

"To celebrate the unity of the Body of Christ as well as to invest in our community," Jackson said.

Meanwhile, in Bethlehem, Holy Infancy Church also held a walk, remembering Jesus' Way of the Cross. The earlier service was held in Spanish.

And in Allentown, St. Stephen of Hungary Catholic Church held a traditional Good Friday service, going all the way back to the older form of the Roman rite.

"This is how mass was done for, I mean, almost 2,000 years, say 1,500 years until they changed it in the 60s," Vincent Vercillo, a parishioner, said.

Vercillo, who tells 69 News he's in a seminary as well, says the difference between traditional and more modern services is the priest faces the altar along with parishioners in a traditional service. It's also done almost entirely in Latin.

"So, they've always had this notion that Latin is the sacred language, and they've wanted it in their service," Vercillo said.

Only some hymns were spoken in English.