While most of us enjoyed 40-something-degree sunshine on Monday, get ready for a round of wintry weather from the evening through the overnight hours on Monday.

Winter weather has been rare this season, but snow, sleet, and freezing rain will all be expected overnight, with some accumulations likely for much of the area.

Expect a wintry mix to develop Monday evening from west to east, becoming steadier overnight, then tapering to scattered rain and snow showers Tuesday morning.

Along the I-78 corridor, 1-3 inches of snow and sleet are expected, with a little freezing rain and rain mixed in as well.

Farther north and east through the Northern Lehigh Valley, the Slate Belt of Northampton County, and into the Poconos as well as Warren and Sussex counties in northwestern New Jersey, more snow will fall as there will be less mixing. 3-6 inches of snow is expected in these areas, with some in the higher elevations possibly seeing a little over 6 inches of snow, especially in the higher spots in Monroe, Pike, and Sussex counties.

Farther south towards southern Pennsylvania, the Delaware Valley, and the southern half of New Jersey, it will be all rain, perhaps mixed with a bit of sleet at the onset.

While roads will likely be wet initially thanks to the warm daytime temperatures, any steadier snow can cause roads to become slushy or snow-covered. Travel will be most slick overnight, and especially north of the I-78 corridor and even more so closer to the Interstate 80 corridor through the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey.

Winter weather advisories for a few inches of snow are in effect for Lehigh, Northampton, Schuylkill, Carbon, Upper Bucks, Warren, and Hunterdon counties, with the highest totals in the northern parts of most of these counties. A winter storm warning is in effect for Monroe, Pike, and Sussex counties, where six inches or locally higher amounts are possible, especially in the higher elevations.