The controversy over masking kids in the classroom is heating back up.
A new recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics Monday says students and staff should wear one come September whether they are vaccinated or not. While it's not mandated yet, St. Luke's infectious disease specialist Dr. Jeffrey Jahre says if coronavirus cases continue to rise and vaccinations stall or drop, it may be what's best.
"If things proceed as they are doing right now then these recommendations make a lot of sense," Jahre says. "Time will tell."
The proposal from the American Academy of Pediatrics comes just weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had an opposite message. It said the vaccinated can drop the mask in the classroom. America's top doctor says he understands the confusion.
"The CDC recommendations may be at variance with that, but in every respect the CDC always leaves open the flexibility at the part of local agencies, local enterprises, local cities and states to make a judgment call based on the situation on the ground," Dr. Anthony Fauci says.
Jahre says people should remember this situation is evolving, especially as the Delta variant becomes prevalent. But he does stress, masks do work. He says when making these decisions, it's about more than just one individual.
"You have to respect all points of view and when you make recommendations they have to be made for the general population and again there will be specifics that will alter that for a particular parent, for a particular school system and we would always give that latitude to that school system to make its own judgment based on the situation that they have on the ground," Jahre says.
A situation that he says will likely be evaluated again come September.