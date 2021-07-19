Summer may be in full swing, but the American Academy of Pediatrics is thinking about the classroom.
In a new recommendation out Monday, the organization says all students and staff in school should wear a mask.
St. Luke's infectious disease specialist Dr. Jeffrey Jahre says this comes as cases rise and vaccinations drop.
"Much of this increase has been attributed to the spread of a variant or mutation known as the delta variant and that variant is far more infectious than prior strains of COVID-19 virus and therefore those children who are susceptible and who aren't vaccinated are going to be placed at a great deal of risk of coming down with this disease," Jahre said.
Just weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took a different stance, saying vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks.
America's top doctor acknowledges the contradiction from the two organizations.
"In every respect the CDC always leaves open the flexibility at the part of local agencies, local enterprises, local cities and states to make a judgement call based on the situation on the ground. So, I think that the American Academy of Pediatrics, you know, they're a thoughtful group, they analyze the situation, and if they feel that that's the way to go, I think that's a reasonable thing to do," said infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci.
For many communities, the goal is to get students safely back in the classroom, but as cases rise again that becomes harder, especially if they are unvaccinated.
And that's why Dr. Jahre thinks the AAP came out so strongly.
"There is a significant portion of children who are not eligible for the vaccine currently and they're not likely to be eligible at the start of the school season," Jahre said.