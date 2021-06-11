HANOVER TWP. Pa. - Travelers are being encouraged to arrive early for flights departing from Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE).
Airport officials say morning travelers with departures scheduled in 2021 should build in extra time to avoid missing flights.
Airports across the country are experiencing significant increases in passenger traffic, which is impacting the TSA Checkpoint processing lanes.
Reports note that airport traffic has doubled over the last three months with airlines returning service to pre-pandemic levels. ABE is being impacted as well.
“It’s really the perfect storm when you combine more people traveling following pandemic restrictions and your typical summer vacation season. We want to avoid any back log during screening at the TSA checkpoint,” said Thomas R. Stoudt, Executive Director, Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority.
If you are departing from your neighborhood airport between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., Stoudt encourages passengers to arrive at least 2 hours (industry standard) before their flight to ensure they process through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint in enough time so they can reach their gate for on-time boarding.
Currently, the TSA checkpoint is open at 4:00 a.m. daily. Starting on Monday, June 14 the checkpoint will open at 3:30 a.m.
“Our TSA checkpoint at Lehigh Valley International Airport provides the highest level of safety and security. Help from the public to allow for extra time when traveling will definitely ensure a more enjoyable travel experience during this period of heavy activity,” said Stoudt.