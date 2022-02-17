ABE issues travel advisory due to increase in early morning flights
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) has issued a travel advisory due to a high volume of daily departures.
The airport said Thursday it is strongly advising passengers to arrive at least two hours before their flights, especially on Thursday and Sundays, to give themselves extra time to get through the TSA checkpoint.
ABE said the advisory is due to an increase of early morning departures between 5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.
“Give yourself extra time. Airlines are starting to increase capacity with the addition of two early morning departures on Thursdays and Sundays. If you cut it to close, you might miss your flight,” said Colin Riccobon, Director of Public & Government Relations.
Visit flyabe.com for the latest flight information.
