ALLENTOWN, Pa. - AblePay has come a long way from its beginnings in the basement of The Bethlehem Club in 2016.
It's now moving to 12,000 square feet in Tower 6 on Hamilton Street to keep up with rapid growth.
"You kind of have this idea of changing the way people do things, it takes longer than you expect to change behavior, but that's happening right now," said John Fistner, founder and CEO.
AblePay is a unique and streamlined way to process health payments. You pay all your medical bills in one portal, everything is explained.
"The bill goes out to your primary insurance. Comes back to your provider, and then the provider sends it to AblePay for processing," Fistner said.
Without AblePay, a provider generally gets back around 40 cents on the dollar billed. Since providers are paid more through AblePay, they pass on a 13% discount to you.
"There's the opportunity to save, which is a big driver in the process. There's flexible payments you can even save out to 1% over 11 months. If you lost your job or you were out because of COVID, you can extend the terms out to 24 months with no interest," Fistner said.
That saves customers around $2 million to-date.
There are currently 50,000 members across six states, and the company is expanding into more.
"Soon to come up is Delaware, Florida, Missouri, New York would be the next states - and California," Fistner said.
To keep up, Fistner is looking to double the workforce. He hopes to add around 30 people by the end of the year.
"We're growing on the customer service side, we're growing on the claims side, and we're adding sales people throughout the country," Fistner said.